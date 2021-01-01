Learn where candidates running for office in your community stand on the issues. You can print or email the information to use as a reference when you actually vote. We do not save your information, it will be lost when you leave this page. Only candidates that appear on your ballot will be listed. Additional information may be available for your area so be sure to scroll to the bottom of the page for other voters’ guides.

Have all your candidates answered our questions? If not, see how you can help!

...

All above responses come directly from the candidates and are unedited by LWV. The League does not support or oppose any candidates or parties.