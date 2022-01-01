Information Icon
Become a Poll Worker Today!

You can make sure we have safe, fair, and efficient elections for all. Sign up to become a poll worker today!
English Español
Voting in My State
Voter Registration
Voter Guides
About Vote411
Register to Vote

Election Information You Need

Brought to you by the League of Women Voters Education Fund
Register to Vote
Learn more
Verify Voter Registration
Learn more
Find What's On Your Ballot
Learn more
Have Your Candidates Answered our Questions?
If not, see how you can help! Find out

Personalized Voting Information

  • See What's On Your Ballot
  • Check Your Voter Registration
  • Find Your Polling Place
  • Discover Upcoming Debates In Your Area
  • And Much More!
Enter Your Address to Get Started:

Explore Voting Information By State

Nationwide Voting Rules Quick View
What voting options are available in your state, and how do those options compare to other states? Click here!

First Time Voter?

Don't worry, we've made a checklist to make voting for the first time stress free!

See Our Checklist

Election Day Problems?

Report an election issue by calling:

  • 1-866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683)
  • 1-888-VE-Y-VOTA (en Español)
  • 1-888-API-VOTE (Asian multilingual assistance)
  • 1-844-YALLA-US (Arabic)

Help us reach more voters by sharing on social.

 

 

Sponsor or Partner With Us

View all sponsors
Shipt Logo
Wana Brands
Esther Votes
Target
theSkimm